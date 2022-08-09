Noise launches true wireless stereo earbuds in India: Details inside

Mumbai: India based wireless earphones brand, Noise launched its Noise Buds Prima 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) in the Indian markets. The Noise Buds Prime 2 TWS earbuds is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available to purchase via Flipkart and the company’s website in Carbon Black, Deep Wine, and Pearl White colours.

The new earbuds feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. It have 10mm electro-dynamic drivers that reproduce a wide frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHZ. They also feature an Instacharge technology that let users enjoy 2 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge. They offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity.