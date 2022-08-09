Panchayat polls; BJP calls emergency meet with Bengal leaders

In Bengal, the BJP has started making plans for the panchayat election with a renewed emphasis on defeating the Trinamool Congress. Top state officials will convene in an emergency session on August 11 at the request of the party’s central leadership.

Sukanta Majumder, Suvendu Adhikari, and Dilip Ghosh, the BJP’s vice president for Bengal, will all be present at the meeting. Amit Malviya, the primary observer for the party, is also anticipated to attend.

Before the panchayat elections, which are scheduled to take place in the following eight months, the party’s state unit will face a number of changes. The party will use the results as a test run for the general elections in 2024.

Sources claim that the state unit’s organisational structure may undergo a strategic revision. The party believes that its frail organisational structure may harm its chances in the state in 2024.

The emphasis will be on booth-level empowerment, but there may also be talk on how to make each central project more apparent to the people of Bengal so they feel more connected to the party.

The BJP has also developed a number of criticisms of the Trinamool government, with the most significant accusation believed to be corruption against senior party figures and ministers.