Protest against poor roads: Men take bath in potholes in Malappuram | Watch viral video

Malappuram: Two youngsters from Pandikkad in the Malappuram district staged a unique protest against the pathetic road conditions by taking a bath in a pond-like pothole at East Pandikkad on Sunday. Videos of the unique protest are going viral on social media.

Social workers Hamza Porali and Azhar Mohammed set out with a bucket, mug, soap, scrub and a bath towel to the road on Sunday morning In the clip, the men are seen bathing in a ditch filled with rainwater. He was also filmed washing his clothes in the muddy water pool on the road while curious motorists passed by.

In the clip, local MLA UA Latheef is also seen reaching the spot where Mr Porali is staging his unique protest. As the MLA’s car approaches, the man is seen sitting in a meditating pose in the pothole. He was also recorded doing a yoga pose, again standing in the middle of a huge pothole of mud water, before the MLA.

Hamza and Azhar said they wanted to seek the attention of the authorities. ‘The roads in and around Pandikkad, particularly Ootty Road and Perinthalmanna Road, are badly broken. Many people have suffered grievous injuries in accidents because of the potholes’, said Azhar. ‘We chose a medium pothole with a fairly good amount of water in it’, Azhar added. He said the Pandikkad-Palakkad highway had been tarred four months ago, but was broken in the first month of the monsoon. He said something should be done on a war-footing to prevent accidents because of the potholes.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to fill the potholes immediately. The single bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran ruled that the District Collectors, in their capacity as the heads of the District Disaster Management Authorities, will issue orders with respect to any road in which potholes are found, and take necessary action against the jurisdictional Engineer, contractors or any other person who may be responsible.