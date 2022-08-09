Rapper Fetty Wap detained again by federal authorities after reportedly making a murder threat on FaceTime.

Rapper Fetty Wap aka William Maxwell was arrested on Monday for reportedly brandishing a gun and making a murder threat during a FaceTime call. Maxwell had been free since November of last year on a $500,000 personal recognisance bond. A publication was given information on the case by federal authorities.

According to Fox News Digital, the rapper was charged for threatening a guy with a gun over video call and with death, according to prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York. Wap’s release was subsequently revoked by Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, and he is currently being jailed for trial.

His $500,000 bond was revoked at a hearing in Central Islip federal court on Monday by the prosecution.

In spite of the fact that this was a clear violation of both state law and the terms of his release, the defendant in the conversation brandished a gun, threatened to murder him, and called the person a ‘rat,’ according to an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Derek Wonderland.

The initial Fetty Wap arrest occurred in October of last year. He was first detained without a bond. But senior U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert approved his bond request a week or so later.

He had then entered a not guilty plea to a charge of conspiring to possess and distribute prohibited drugs.