Sharjah Summer Promotions: Discounts of up to 75% announced

Aug 9, 2022, 04:08 pm IST

Sharjah: Discounts up to 75% on wide range of products were announced in Sharjah. The ‘back-to-school shopping drive’ is announced as part of the Sharjah Summer Promotions.

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is organizing the ‘ back-to-school shopping drive’. The sale will conclude on September 9.

Shoppers can avail of discounts on school supplies, apparel, stationery and electronic devices. The discount will be available at the emirate’s shopping malls, libraries and stationery shops.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Co-operative Society launched its own promotional offers. The discount sale will conclude on  September 4. Under the offer, shoppers can win valuable prizes, including scholarships worth Dh10,000; laptops worth Dh36,990; mobile phones worth Dh37,990; iPads worth Dh11,990; and coupons worth Dh1,000.

