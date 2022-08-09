Stolen from TN, Goddess Parvati idol worth over 1 crore found in US

The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said on Monday that an idol of Goddess Parvati, lost from the Nadanapureshwarar Sivan Temple in Thandanthottam, Kumbakonam, fifty years ago has been found in New York. According to the CID, the idol was discovered in the Bonhams Auction House in New York.

The case has been unresolved even though a report was made to the local police in 1971 and an FIR was filed by the idol wing in response to a complaint from a person named K Vasu in February 2019. It only recently came to light after Inspector M. Chitra of the Idol Wing took over the case and began looking for Chola-era Parvati idols in foreign museums and auction shops. She looked everywhere before locating the idol at the Bonhams Auction house.

As per a press statement from the Idol Wing, the copper-alloy idol dates to the Chola period, around the 12th century and is about 52 cm tall. It is valued at US$ 212,575 (roughly 1,68,26,143).

Idol Wing CID Director General Jayanth Murali stated that his staff has prepared the necessary paperwork to bring the idol back.