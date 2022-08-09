These habits are harmful for health

According to Neha Mittal, the co-founder of OneAbove health Care, the following five habits are more dangerous than smoking.

Loneliness: As per researchers chronic loneliness has an adverse effect on health, especially on brain health. Some studies point out the relation between loneliness and developing diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s. In India, almost 22% of older people stay alone. According to a study, a lonely person may have a reduced life span, not different from that of someone who smokes 15 cigarettes a day.

Poor Diet: Eating healthy food is an important prerequisite to being healthy. Junk foods, sugar, salt and lack of fruits and vegetables in the daily diet can cause health problems. This will lead to diabetes and obesity.

Inactive lifestyle: As per a study carried out by researchers in a University in Regensburg in Germany, every two hours a person sit, he/she is increasing the chances of colon cancer by 8% and lung cancer by 6%.This was regardless of other physical activity during the day.

Sleep Deprivation: Sleep deprivation can lead to various health disorders. In India, around 33% of adults suffer from insomnia. Sleep deprivation increases the chances of hypertension, diabetes, depression, obesity and cancer. Also as per a study, the risk of cancer and heart attack is roughly the same for regular smokers and those who are not getting enough sleep.

Pessimistic attitude: Pessimistic attitude and negative thoughts will ruin your life. This kind of attitude will lead to depression and stress.

These are the five habits that are as dangerous as smoking. So sleep well, eat healthy, spend enough time with your loved ones, work it out and stay positive. Otherwise, you might have a shorter life span than that of a chain smoker.