UAE based air carrier to resume flights to this city

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced that it will resume commercial passenger flights to Moscow in Russia. The flight service will begin from 3 October 2022.

The air carrier will operate daily flights to the Russian capital. Ticket fares start as low as Dh359. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from either the airline’s mobile app or on wizzair.com. Passengers can also book tickets with WIZZ Flex, allowing them to cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is at present operating a network of 34 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi.