Bhima Koregaon case; Enforcement Directorate files money laundering charges

In the Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering complaint. The Pune Police detained a number of activists and individuals connected to banned groups in the investigation, which was ultimately turned over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The money laundering aspect of the case will be looked into by the financial investigation agency. Conflicts were reportedly recorded on January 1, 2018, as a group of people travelled to Bhima Koregaon to pay their respects to Vijay Stambh in Pune’s Koregaon village.

At several other locations across the state, the clashes caused a law and order issue. On January 8, 2018, a report of the Elgaar Parishad gathering in Pune’s Shaniwarwada, where remarks were given to incite one community against another, was made to the police.

A number of activists, including Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Sudhir Dhawle, and Rona Wilson, were detained in June as a result of this allegation. Arun Ferreira, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Gautam Navlakha, and Vernon Gonsalves were among the campaign groups who were detained later in August for their claimed connections to outlawed groups.