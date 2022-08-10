China confirms outbreak of new Langya virus, 35 people found infected

A novel strain of henipavirus produced from animals has so far infected people in the Chinese provinces of Shandong and Henan. According to media sources cited by the state-run Global Times, the new strain of henipavirus, also known as the Langya henipavirus or LayV, was discovered in throat swab samples taken from feverish patients in eastern China.

Researchers who took part in the study noted that this recently identified henipavirus, which may have originated from animals, is linked to certain febrile instances and that those who contract it have symptoms including fever, exhaustion, coughing, anorexia, myalgia, and nausea.

The solely available therapy for henipavirus is supportive care to manage problems because there is presently neither vaccination nor a cure.

According to Wang Linfa, a Professor in the Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases at Duke-NUS Medical School who was involved in the study, the cases of Langya henipavirus so far have not been fatal or very serious, so there is no need for panic. However, Wang Linfa added that it is still a cause for alarm because many viruses that exist in nature can have unpredictable effects when they infect humans.

In Shandong and Henan provinces, further examination revealed that clinical symptoms included fever, irritability, cough, anorexia, myalgia, nausea, headaches, and vomiting had developed in 26 out of 35 cases of Langya Henipavirus infection.