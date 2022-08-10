Derogatory video against Karunanidhi; FIR filed against Indu Makkal Katchi

For posting a derogatory video about former DMK leader and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi, a FIR has been filed against Indu Makkal Katchi. The derogatory video made claims about former CM Karunanidhi’s involvement in a number of scams. The video further stated that Karunanidhi had betrayed MGR and was married to a number of women.

On August 7, the first anniversary of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi’s passing, the 2-minute video was posted on the Indu Makkal Katchi official Twitter page.

Periya Kadai Veethi Police started an investigation under sections 504 and 505 (I) of the Indian Penal Code in response to a complaint made by Saravanan, a member of the DMK IT Wing. Arjun Sampath, the leader of the Indu Makkal Katchi, told India Today that he was unaware of the tweet and would look into it.