Indian Railways diverts several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has diverted several trains on the Punjab route. The decision was taken due to ongoing work on a new panel interlocking at the Khanna station of Northern Railways’ Ambala division.

Punjab-bound trains, especially from the states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi and Chandigarh will be affected by the ongoing work. Several trains will run through a diverted route till August 14

Train diversion:

Train number 04652 Amritsar-Jayanagar Special, which will start its journey on August 12, and 14, will run diverted on Sanhewal-Chandigarh route.

Train number 12408 Amritsar-Newjalpaiguri, 22706 Jammu-Tirupati, and Train number 18104 Amritsar-Tatanagar Express, starting the journey on August 12, will be diverted through the Sanhewal-Chandigarh route.

Train number 22430 Pathankot-Delhi Express starting its journey on August 14 will run on Sanhewal-Chandigarh diverted route and will not halt at Sirhind.

Train number 14673 Amritsar-Jayanagar Shaheed Express starting its journey on August 13 will run on Rajpura-Dhuri-Ludhiana diverted route and will not stop at Sirhind, Govindgarh, and Khanna stations.

Train number 12357 Kolkata-Amritsar Durgiana Express, which will start its journey on August 13, will run via the Sanhewal-Chandigarh route.

Train number 12920 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katda-Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express, which will start its journey on August 12 and 14, will run with an added halt of 20 minutes on its route. Similarly, train number 22125 Nagpur-Amritsar Express starting on August 13, will run with an extra 20- halt on its route.