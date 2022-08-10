Indian Railways starts 8 additional AC trains

Mumbai: The Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate 8 additional AC local trains on the Mumbai suburban network from August 8. These trains will replace non-AC trains services. This will increase the number of AC train services to 48 from 40.

Western Railways will operate 1 additional AC service each between Virar-Churchgate, Borivali-Churchgate, Malad-Churchgate, Bhayandaar-Churchgate, Churchgate – Virar, Churchgate – Borivali, Churchgate-Malad, and Churchgate-Bhayandar.

7 of the eight new AC train services will be operated on the fast line having limited stoppages. These trains will connect the western suburbs of Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander city and part of Palghar district in the north. More than 35 lakh passengers travel in suburban trains every day.