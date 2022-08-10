IndiGo announces new flight service from UAE

Dubai: IndiGo has announced new direct flights from the UAE. The low-budget air carrier based in India will operate direct flight on the Mumbai -Ras Al Khaimah route.

The flight service will begin from September 22. Ras Al Khaimah is the 100th destination of the air carrier.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces special train connecting these cities

IndiGo is India’s largest passenger airline operator. It has a market share of 55.5% as of January 2022. At present, IndiGo has a fleet of over 275 aircraft. The airline operates over 1,500 daily flights.