Maharashtra cabinet expansion; NCP’s Supriya Sule says, No respect for women

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule stated on Tuesday that the lack of female representation in the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet shows that the Maharashtra ruling parties do not value women. At an event organised at Raj Bhavan, a total of 18 MLAs—nine from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and nine from the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena—took their oaths as cabinet ministers.

Sule stated in a statement to reporters that it was ‘unfortunate and shocking’ that no women were able to fill any positions in the extended cabinet. Without naming Chandrakant Patil specifically, she claimed that BJP officials had frequently stated their belief that women should be restricted to the kitchen.

Patil had made jibe at Sule in May by telling her to ‘go home and cook.’ Later, he claimed that he had no disrespect for women. ‘It is unfortunate that not a single woman found a place in the cabinet. Fifty per cent of the population of the country is women and not a single woman finding a place in the cabinet is shocking and surprising. This decision shows that they don’t respect women,’ she said.