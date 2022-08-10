Man poses as IAS Tina Dabi and seeks money, Amazon gift cards; arrested

A man from Dungarpur was nabbed for reportedly attempting to deceive others over WhatsApp by using images of Tina Dabi, the Jaisalmer district collector. Sunita Choudhary, secretary of the Urban Improvement Trust (Rajasthan Administrative Service), learned of the situation when she got a message asking for an Amazon gift card in Tina Dabi’s name.

The youth initially created a WhatsApp phone number and uploaded Tina Dabi’s photo as DP. He then sent messages while posing as Dabi and request Amazon gift cards in various denominations. Given that his texts were written in perfect English, his method appeared to be real.

UIT Secretary (RAS) Sunita Choudhary said that on Monday night, she received a message in flawless English from the fraudster’s phone number, which made her think Tina Dabi had contacted her. ‘I thought she had some work. However, the fraudster sought Amazon gift cards from me in the messages. But I don’t use Amazon’, Choudhary said.

But I still contacted Tina Dabi to make sure, and she was horrified to learn of the situation. Jaisalmer collector Tina Dabi alerted the SP as soon as she became aware of the effort to defraud under her name. With the aid of a cyber squad, the SP of Jaisalmer tracked down the number and discovered the Dungarpur district as its location. Afterwards, the man using the phone got arrested.

Tina Dabi also urged residents to be vigilant of text messages from ominous numbers. She said that there is just one official number.