NCP leaders meet Uddhav Thackeray after a month of MVA government’s fall

Senior members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), including Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare, Jayant Patil, and Chhagan Bhujbal, met with Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday at his Matoshree home. This occurs more than a month after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which was made up of the Shiv Sena, Congress, and the NCP, was overthrown by the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde.

Following the Shinde-Fadnavis goverment’s establishment of a government in Maharashtra, this was the NCP leaders’ first meeting with Uddhav Thackeray in Matoshree. A ‘goodwill meeting,’ as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) called to it.

The Uddhav faction and the Shinde faction are still at odds about who will lead the ‘real’ Shiv Sena. In relation to the case, a number of petitions are still pending before the Supreme Court. Both Shiv Sena factions have filed complaints to the Indian Election Commission over allegations made against the party.