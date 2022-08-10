Nokia launches new feature phone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Finnish smartphone brand, Nokia launched a new feature phone in the Indian markets. The Nokia 110 is priced at Rs. 1,699 for the Cyan and Charcoal colours and the Rose Gold variant is priced at Rs. 1,799. The phone is being sold along with a free earphone worth Rs. 299. The phone is available for purchase from leading retail stores and e-commerce sites as well as Nokia’s official website.

The Nokia 110 comes with features including auto call recording and inbuilt rear camera. It houses a 1,000 mAh battery and offers expandable storage up to 32GB. The handset also sports an inbuilt torch and is pre-loaded with games such as Snake. The company claims that users can store up to 8,000 songs in the handset.