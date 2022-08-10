Official launch date of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 revealed: Features

Mumbai: India’s leading automobile brand, Maruti Suzuki will launch its all-new Alto K10 on August 18. The new model will be sold alongside the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in 12 variants. The car will have the option of manual as well as automatic transmission variants with the manual variants including STD, STD(O), LXI, LXI(O), VXI, VXI(O), VXI+, VXI+(O). The automatic variants will include the VXI, VXI(O), VXI+, and VXI+(O).

The car will be powered by 1.0 litre K10C DualJet engine. The engine produces 89 Nm of torque and 67 horsepower. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

The new car will have a 2,380mm long wheelbase and will measure 3,530mm in length, 1,490mm in width, and 1,520mm in height. The total weight is 1,150 kg. It will be offered in six colour options, including Solid White, Granite Grey, Silky White, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.

The other features include steering-mounted audio controls, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable ORVMs, front power windows, a remote key, and manual air conditioning. Safety features include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS.