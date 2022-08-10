OnePlus launches OnePlus 10T in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched its latest smartphone named ‘OnePlus 10T’. The OnePlus 10T is priced Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant cost Rs. 54,999 and the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost Rs. 55,999. The new hadset is offered in two colours — Jade Green and Moonstone Black.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10T runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that is based on the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, offers up to 120Hz refresh rate, supports sRGB colour gamut, has 10-bit colour depth and is HDR10+ certified.

Also Read: Official launch date of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 revealed: Features

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with dual-LED flash. For selfies and video chats, it carries a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, in-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock feature and a proximity sensor. It packs a 4,800mAh dual-cell battery that supports 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging.