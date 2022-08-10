Polaris its flagship ATV – Polaris RZR Pro R Sport in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Polaris India Pvt. Ltd.has launched its flagship All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) named Polaris RZR Pro R Sport in the Indian market. The ATV is priced Rs 59 lakh. Polaris RZR Pro R Sport is an off-road vehicle and is not road-legal. It is meant to be used on private properties or under off-road conditions.

The ATV is powered by a 4-stroke 225 HP engine that uses a 4-cylinder layout with a DOHC setup. The two-seater off-road vehicle is 74 inches wide and has a ground clearance of 16 inches. It comes with three Pro Performance True driving modes – 2WD, 4WD, and 4WD Lock.