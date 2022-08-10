Shrikant Tyagi, who mistreated woman in Noida, says, ‘She is like my sister’

Shrikant Tyagi, a self-described BJP member who was arrested by Noida police on Tuesday after allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman at his housing project, said that the victim was like a sister to him and that a plot had been made to ‘politically decimate’ him.

In the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, Shrikant Tyagi—who describes himself on social media as a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha—was arrested on Monday along with three other people and was given a 14-day judicial detention order on Tuesday.

While being led away from the court, Tyagi addressed to the reporters and claimed that the woman who had accused him of assault is like a sister to him and that the entire thing was political and that someone is attempting to destroy him politically.

‘I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to politically decimate me,’ Shrikant Tyagi remarked as he was being led from the court. The day before his arrest, bulldozers destroyed the illegal building in front of his home at the Grand Omaxe housing society in Noida’s Sector-93B.

Shrikant Tyagi was previously accused by the Noida police of wearing a VVIP sticker on his car that SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya had handed to him.