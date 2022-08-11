75 years of independence: Iconic moments from Indian sports – Vijender Singh’s bronze medal at 2008 Beijing Olympics

Vijender Singh’s Olympic bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games

When Vijender Singh defeated Carlos Gongora of Ecuador 9-4 in the quarterfinals of the 75 kg division, he made boxing history and guaranteed India its first Olympic bronze medal. Given that Vijender had placed 17th at the 2004 Athens Olympics, it was a significant improvement.

The going was difficult. The boxer claims that the second round match was the most challenging since he was under pressure after defeating Thai silver medalist Angkhan Chomphuphuang in Chinese Taipei a month prior.

To get to the semifinals and guarantee a medal, the Indian fighter defeated Ecuador’s Carlos Gongora.

‘After the bout, I had no idea that I had won. Only when my hand went up I realised that I won a medal. I thanked my coaches, family and the camera that captured my achievement.

It was an amazing feeling. Two or three politicians had come to welcome me. The road trip from Delhi to Bhiwani was an experience of a lifetime. I was offered the post of deputy superintendent of police and some money by the Haryana government. My life changed completely. I can’t explain how everything transformed,’ Singh said.

Vijender’s podium finish in the middleweight division, which came after shooter Abhinav Bindra’s historic gold medal and wrestler Sushil Kumar’s bronze, was the cherry on top for the Indians, who were accustomed to coming home from the Olympics with just one medal.