A magnificent image of a star cluster is captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

Because of its stunning images of the cosmos, the James Webb Space Telescope has been making news. Scientists can now solve a variety of puzzles thanks to the photographs that were captured with the use of the telescope’s infrared imaging. The most recent image produced by Hubble Space Telescope, its predecessor, has however astounded astronomers.

The organisations in charge of running Hubble, NASA and ESA, published a photo of a star cluster known as globular cluster NGC 6638. It belonged to the constellation Sagittarius, according to NASA.

While Hubble does not possess the same quality of cameras as that on the James Webb telescope, the Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys were able to capture the image.

Although the image quality was pretty good and the cluster contained millions of stars, it was impossible to distinguish between individual entities. The image did not get as distorted as those captured by observatories from the earth’s surface because of Hubble’s close closeness to the cluster.

Since its discovery, the cluster has gained considerable popularity among scientists and contributed to the latest Hubble Telescope images of new celestial objects.

The principal author of the study, Lamiya Mowla, claimed in a statement issued by the University of Toronto that the Hubble had sparked a ‘renaissance in the study’ of galaxies. He also said that the 3D-DASH system has also improved its wide-area imaging.