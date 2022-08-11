Actress sues ‘The Economist’ over obesity article featuring her image

Enas Taleb, an Iraqi actress, has filed a lawsuit against the British weekly newspaper The Economist for using an image of her to illustrate an article about obesity in Arab women. The featured image in the article, titled ‘Why women are fatter than men in the Arab world,’ published on July 28, is a Getty Images photograph of Enas at the Babylon International Festival in Iraq.

According to the BBC, Taleb claimed that The Economist took her image out of context and violated her privacy. She also claimed that the magazine doctored the photo. Taleb posted a video of her attorney Samantha Kane on Instagram. Kane stated in the video that she is representing a client in a defamation suit that Taleb has slapped on the publication.

According to the article, Iraqi women are more obese than men because women in Arabia are forced to stay at home due to factors such as poverty and societal norms. As a result, they lack access to sports and exercise. According to the article, some men find curvy women more attractive.

Enas told New Lines, ‘I have decided to take legal action against The Economist for their cover story. I am seeking restitution for the emotional, mental, and social harm caused by this incident. My legal team and I are working on the next steps,’ she explained.

Enas Taleb is one of the most popular Iraqi actresses, with over 9 million Instagram followers. The Economist was chastised on social media, with many labelling the publication ‘sexist’ for the article and image.