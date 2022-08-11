After devastating floods, Seoul is considering a ban on basement houses.

The development of underground and semi-underground housing is going to be outlawed in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, after four people drowned this week in basement apartments during storms.

At least nine people died as a result of the severe storms and downpours that pounded Seoul, and other districts lost electricity. Roads and some subway stations were submerged by the rain. According to reports, seventeen people were hurt while seven people were reported missing.

Now that basement apartments may be phased out by the city. According to reports, landlords would be given 10 to 20 years to get rid of the underground buildings that have erupted all around the capital. The news is related to the discovery of three dead family members in a submerged basement area by authorities. A woman, her sister, and a teenage girl were among the deceased. A woman was also found dead at another location.

According to reports, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol paid a visit to the semi-basement where the three family members perished. According to reports, landslides brought on by heavy rain also claimed the lives of at least two Chinese people.

As the city’s fire department got to work, rescuers moved at least 500 people to safer locations. According to reports, the city’s almost 2,800 structures, including homes and businesses, were devastated. As automobiles were spotted floating on the streets and people struggled to walk on flooded streets loaded with debris, experts said it was the worst storm to hit Seoul in 80 years.