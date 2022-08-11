After having a heart attack, Raju Srivastava is responding to treatment while on a ventilator.

Raju Srivastava, a comedian, had a serious heart attack and had angioplasty on Wednesday. He is currently receiving ventilator support. A source told ANI that Raju had an angioplasty on Wednesday and that he is ‘responding to the therapy.’

On Wednesday morning, Raju had a heart arrest while exercising. He allegedly experienced chest trouble while exercising on the treadmill. He will remain under observation for a few days while he heals before being discharged.

More information is awaited in this regard while his supporters pray for his wellbeing.

In terms of Raju’s acting career, he is best known for his roles in the movies Maie Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

He additionally made an appearance in Bigg Boss’ third season. He gained notoriety for his superb comic timing after appearing as a stand-up comedian on the show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.’