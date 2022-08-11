Asansol court convicts TMC chief Anubrata Mondal to ten days in CBI custody

Anubrata Mondal, the head of the TMC’s Birbhum district, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s aide were both granted 10-day custody by a special court in Asansol on Thursday. He was brought before the court after being arrested by the CBI earlier in the day in connection with the 2020 cattle smuggling case.

The CBI visited his Bolpur home in Birbhum district on Thursday morning. They were followed by a convoy of thirty cars. Before bringing him up from his stronghold in Birbhum, the CBI detained him and questioned him for more than an hour and a half.

Mondal had been called ten times by the central investigation agency before being picked up, but he did not show up, alleging health problems. The central agency had already interrogated him twice as part of its investigation into the cattle smuggling case. He did not need to be admitted, according to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, thus the arrest was made.