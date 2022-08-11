Assaulted specially-abled inmate; Odisha De-addiction centre owner arrested

After the one-year-old video of the incident went viral, the owner of a de-addiction centre in Odisha was arrested for thrashing and forcing a prisoner with special needs to lick his foot on Wednesday, August 10.

The owner, identified in the video as Abani Pati, and his partner Kalia Raul are shown hitting the prisoner with an iron rod while the other prisoners watch.

It’s reported that the owner of the centre, which is located in Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, was drunk at the time the incident happened.According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer KK Hariprasad, the centre will be sealed and an investigation has been launched. He was speaking to India Today.

Notably, the same de-addiction facility was closed in 2017 by Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, the then Collector.