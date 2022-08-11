Cattle smuggling case; CBI arrests Mamata Banerjee’s aide

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s close aide and TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in a cattle smuggling case in 2020. On Thursday, August 11, he was arrested outside his Birbhum district home.

The CBI arrived at his Bolpur residence in Birbhum district on Thursday morning. A convoy of 30 cars accompanied them. Before picking him up from his stronghold of Birbhum, the CBI locked him up and questioned him for more than an hour and a half. He will be examined by a doctor soon. A large crowd gathered outside his house as the investigation agency whisked him away. He is expected to appear in Asansol court later in the day.

Mondal’s arrest comes just days after TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the teacher job scam. The central investigation agency summoned Mondal ten times before picking him up, but he did not appear, citing health issues. He had previously been questioned twice by the central agency as part of its investigation into the cattle smuggling case. The arrest was carried out after the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata determined that he did not need to be admitted.

After the CBI filed an FIR in 2020, his name was mentioned in the cattle smuggling case. According to the CBI, over 20,000 cattle heads were seized by the Border security force as they were being smuggled across the border between 2015 and 2017. In connection with the cattle smuggling case, the CBI has recently conducted raids in various locations throughout the district. The agency has also arrested Mondal’s bodyguard, Saigal Hossain.