Drugs worth crores seized in Delhi; 2 Nigerians arrested

Two Nigerians were arrested by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch for selling drugs in Delhi-National Capital Region. A special squad arrested the accused, Herry alias Ifeanyi, 26, and Obiora, 50, as they arrived in Vasant Kunj to deliver the methaqualone to an unknown person.

5 kilogramme of ganja and 355 grammes of methaqualone were found in their possession when they were caught. The drugs that were seized are highly expensive on the world market. Raj Kumar, the assistant commissioner of police, was provided with secret information that the two alleged Nigerian drug dealers planned to deliver cocaine to an unknown individual between 10 and 11 p.m.

When the accused arrived to complete the sale, authorities stopped them both. The foreigners fled into the lanes when they were stopped by the squad in a panic. After that, both of them were caught.

When they were inspected, a polythene bag containing a white drug substance was found. The drug was identified as methaqualone after being examined using the field kit. 5 kg of ganja and 355 grammes of methaqualone were found on them in total. It was found that the two accused entered India from Nigeria on three-month visas. They kept residing in the country illegally after the visa expired.