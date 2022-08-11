Employee of detective agency arrested for selling ‘personal information’!

The Delhi Police recently arrested an employee of a private detective agency who was illegally providing personal information of any person in exchange for a large sum of money. The arrest occurred on Monday, August 8. On August 7, officials received confidential information that a person working at a private detective agency could illegally provide the Call Details Record (CDR) of any person in exchange for a large sum of money. The team set up a trap and had a dummy customer confirm the information.

Pawan Kumar, 22, was apprehended on August 8 at Sector 18, Rohini, and a CDR in a pen drive as well as Rs 25,000 were recovered from him. Upon questioning, Pawan revealed that he worked for Venus detective agency in Noida as a field boy, doing this work illegally with his partner and providing data based on the needs of the customers.

CDR, location history, Income Tax Returns, bank statements, ownership records, and so on were among the details. During interrogation, Pawan revealed that many agencies are involved in such work and have taken large sums of money in exchange for personal information and CDR. Pawan has been apprehended, but his accomplice has escaped.