French Govt honours MP Shashi Tharoor with its highest civilian honour

The French Government is honouring MP Shashi Tharoor with the highest civilian honour, ‘Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur’. The Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, wrote to Shashi Tharoor informing him about the honour he has received. The honour will be conferred on him when any one of the French ministers visit India.

‘As one who cherishes our relations with France, loves the language and admires the culture, I am honoured to be recognized in this way. My gratitude & appreciation to those who have seen fit to award me this distinction’, wrote the MP on his Twitter handle.

The French order of merit that was established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte is awarded for excellent civil or military conduct. Last year, Tharoor had surprised the officials of the Embassy, Consulates, Alliance Francaise and military attaches by delivering a speech in French. In 2010, Shashi Tharoor had received an honour from the Spanish Government, ‘Encomienda de la Real Order Espanola de Carlos III’, established by the King of Spain Charles III to reward people for their actions benefiting the country and the Crown.