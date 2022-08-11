In Russia’s offensive, wave of shelling hits military and civilian targets, according to Ukraine

In an effort to fully seize control of the eastern Ukraine regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, Russia is reportedly attacking a large number of civilian and military targets. Overnight, 120 rockets were fired in the vicinity of the town of Nikopol, according to Ukrainian officials.

Valentyn Reznychenko, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, reported that three people were killed and seven were injured by shelling in Nikopol when 120 Grad rockets struck the area.

According to a report released early on Thursday by the Ukrainian General Staff, which mentioned more than 60 settlements and military targets, ‘the enemy is focusing its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.’

On Thursday, fierce fighting raged around the Ukrainian town of Pisky in the east, and to the west, Ukraine accused Russian forces of using a nuclear plant as an artillery emplacement.

Pisky, on the front line 10 kilometres (6 miles) northwest of the provincial capital Donetsk, was reportedly under the control of Russian and separatist forces, according to a representative of the Russia-backed Donetsk People’s Republic.

‘In Pisky, it is warm. However, there are still isolated pockets of resistance in the town’s north and west, ‘On Telegram, the representative, Danil Bezsonov, said.