Latvia labels Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

In response to the crisis in Ukraine, Latvia’s parliament on Thursday labelled Russia as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ and urged Western partners to impose more extensive sanctions on Moscow to put an end to the violence.

The Baltic nation’s parliament said in a resolution that ‘Latvia recognises Russia’s activities in Ukraine as targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people.’

It also said that Western nations should support measures that criticise Russia’s conduct and enhance their military, financial, humanitarian, and diplomatic support for Ukraine.

Since Russia’s incursion in February, millions of Ukrainians have left their homes and many have died.

Moscow claims that its ‘special military operation,’ intended to defend Russian speakers in Ukraine and safeguard Russia’s security, does not purposefully target civilians.

Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine, expressed appreciation for the resolution passed by the Latvian legislature.

Kuleba tweeted, ‘Ukraine encourages other states and organisations to follow suit.’