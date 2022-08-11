Noted writer Thikkodiyan to be posthumously honoured with Sayahna Puraskar

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned Malayalam playwright, novelist and screenwriter Thikkodiyan will be honoured with the first Sayahna Puraskar posthumously. The award ceremony will be held at Thikkodiyan’s house ‘Pushpasree’ on August 13. Thikkodiyan’s daughter Pushpakumari will receive the award from Cartoonist EP Unni.

The award is constituted by Sayahna Foundation, a non-profit organisation which strives to upgrade Malayalam language technology to global standards for the last 10 years. The award comprises a cash award of Rs 5 lakh and a plaque designed by artist KM Madhusoodanan. Pushpakumari had handed over the rights of Thikkodiyan’s works for free publishing intending to promote his works.