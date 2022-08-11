PM Modi extends Raksha Bandhan wishes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. Interestingly, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh had sent the sacred thread–Rakhi and wished him for the 2024 general election.

‘Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan’, PM Modi tweeted. Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their special bond. As per rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread on brothers’ wrists and in return brothers shower them with presents.

?? ??? ?? ????????? ?? ????-???? ????? Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion. ‘Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan’, Shah tweeted. Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Rakhi is a symbol of the sacred relationship of brother and sister while adding that Raksha Bandhan communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood.