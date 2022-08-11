Poland to recieve recovery money after reaching agreed-upon benchmarks – commission

Poland will get funds from the European Union’s recovery fund only after meeting the milestones and targets agreed upon by the Polish government and the EU after months of negotiations, the European Commission said on Thursday.

Poland is entitled for 24 billion euros in subsidies and 11.5 billion euros in low-interest loans to help rebuild its economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the funds have been held since Poland’s ruling eurosceptic PiS party refuses to reverse the modifications made to the judiciary over the last seven years, despite the fact that this is one of the conditions agreed upon with the Commission.

This week, PiS leaders vowed not to make any concessions and threatened to make EU decision-making impossible unless Poland could access the EU cash.

‘The Commission and Poland have been discussing this plan in every detail for months, and it has been signed by both parties, so there is no room for misunderstandings,’ a Commission spokeswoman said at a regular briefing.

‘It is obvious that the agreed-upon milestones and benchmarks must be accomplished,’ she stated.