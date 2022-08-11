Ration card holders forced to buy national flag: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, claimed on Wednesday that retailers were pushing ration card holders to buy the national flag, and he charged the BJP with promoting ‘nationalism’ and degrading the dignity of the poor. Gandhi stated in a Hindi Facebook post that the tricolour represents our pride and that it is there in every Indian’s heart.

‘Nationalism can never be sold. It is shameful that while giving rations, the poor are being asked to cough up Rs 20 for the tricolour,’ Gandhi alleged. As he posted a video purportedly showing some ration card holders grousing about having to spend Rs 20 to buy the flag, the former Congress leader claimed that, ‘Along with the tricolour, the BJP government is also attacking the self-respect of the poor of our country.’

Varun Gandhi, a BJP member of parliament, claimed earlier in the day that people with ration cards were required to purchase the national flag in order to receive their food. He added it will be sad if the poor were forced to bear the cost of the 75th anniversary celebrations.