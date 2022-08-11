The World Cup in Qatar will start one day earlier than expected.

If FIFA’s controlling body approves of a plan to stage the opening ceremony and the host nation’s first match on Sunday, Nov. 20, the World Cup in Qatar will begin a day earlier than scheduled, a source close to the discussions told Reuters.

Originally, the opening ceremony was supposed to take place before Qatar’s match against Ecuador on November 21. This led to the unusual circumstance of the ceremony taking place before two different games.

Prior to the ceremony on Monday, matches between England and Iran in Group B and Senegal vs. the Netherlands in Group A were set.

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, and the leaders of its six regional confederations must vote on the proposal, but despite the short notice, it is anticipated to be approved.