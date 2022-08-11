Three soldiers killed in an infiltrate attempt attempt in Kashmir’s Rajouri; 2 terrorists neutralised

Rajouri: Two terrorists carried out a suicide attack, attempting to infiltrate an Army company operating base in Pargal in the Darhal area, 25 kms from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Both terrorists killed while 3 soldiers lost their lives. Security officials have cordoned off the area and additional parties have been dispatched to the location.

The encounter broke out after terrorists attempted a suicide attack on an Army company operating base. Five jawans were also injured in the exchange of fire. One Officer is also among the injured Army personnel in the terrorist attack and has been rushed for medical treatment. Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone said, ‘Someone tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Pargal in Darhal area of Rajouri. Exchange of fire took place. Additional parties despatched for the location, 6 km from Darhal PS. Two terrorists killed’.

The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th Independence Day. The attack comes a day after three LeT terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Budgam. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat. Meanwhile, in the wake of the high alert sounded by security agencies that some infiltration might take place from the international border in the Jammu region to disrupt the celebrations of the upcoming Independence Day, security forces have been carrying out mid-night search operations at multiple locations along the international border in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts.