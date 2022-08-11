Upcoming North East Olympics to be held in Meghalaya starting on October 30

The North East Olympics will be held in Shillong, Meghalaya, from October 30 to November 6, 2022. The first North East Olympic Games were held in Manipur in October 2018, but the pandemic prevented the second edition from taking place as planned in Arunachal Pradesh. As a result, this year’s North East Olympic Games 2.0 in Shillong aim to close the long improvement gap for aspiring athletes in the region.

Banteidor Lyngdoh, the minister of sports and youth affairs, claimed that the sports chosen were ascertained based on the availability of infrastructure and on the advice of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association shortly after presiding over a high-level meeting between the North East Organising Committee, Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, and the North East Olympic Association (NEOA) (MSOA).

‘We from the Government have properly prepared for the North East Olympics Games for a year or so now… this edition will be special as the state is also celebrating the 50th year of attaining its Statehood,’ the minister said, adding, ‘We are happy to have the support of all stakeholders to ensure that the games will be a success.’

Around 4,000 athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura will compete in the eight-day event in 18 Olympic sports disciplines at 13 venues strewn throughout this scenic pine city, compared to 2,000 athletes competing in 12 disciplines in the first games.