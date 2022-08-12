75 years of independence: List of Monuments related to India’s freedom struggle

Some locations come to mind right away when we think of our Independence Movement, while others are only vaguely remembered. Here are a few of these lesser-known locations from all throughout the nation.

Kashmere Gate, Delhi

Kashmere Gate, a Mughal construction with British extensions, is the culmination of the path leading up to it; it is located past the Red Fort, close to St. James Church. The narrow Lahori bricks of the Mughal architecture coexist with the larger colonial era bricks in the mostly exposed brick building.

Sankagiri Fort, Salem

The Vijayanagar Empire constructed the Sankagiri Fort in the fifteenth century, and over the years, Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan, and ultimately the British added to it. Earlier, Kongu chieftains utilised it as a lookout, according to J Barnabas, general secretary of the Salem Historical Society.

Jhansi Rani ka Qila (Palace of Jhansi Rani) in Bangira, Uttar Pradesh

The fort, which is strategically situated on Bangara Hill and spans 20 hectares, has 10 gates. From the 11th to the 17th century, the Fort served as a bastion for the Chandela Kings at Balwant Nagar, and it was there that Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, the leader of the 1857 uprising against the British, took refuge.

Rani Lakshmi Bai attempted to flee while the British pushed closer to her fort, then went on to seize the Gwalior fort. However, she lost the battle with the British army who took her Jhansi fort before she could reach them. Before it was destroyed by the British army, the Fort withstood a sustained barrage for 17 days. (The ASI has designated this building as a monument)