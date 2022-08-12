75 years of independence: List of Museums related to India’s freedom struggle

Some locations come to mind right away when we think of our Independence Movement, while others are only vaguely remembered. Here are a few of these lesser-known locations from the nation.

Muesums

Birla Bhavan/Gandhi Smritis

Mahatma Gandhi spent his final days at Birla Bhavan, which is also where Nathuram Godse killed him. The Birla family owned this residence. The location is currently known as Gandhi Smriti and serves as a Mahatma Gandhi museum. Where Mahatma Gandhi passed away presently has a structure there named Martyrs Column. One must go to Gandhi Smiriti to honour the legacy of the nation’s founding father.

Swatantra Sangram Sangrahalaya

A well-known museum in Delhi, the Swatantra Sangram Sangrahalaya, presents India’s history beginning with Colonial control. The museum places a strong emphasis on India’s 1857 first fight for independence.

The Archeological Survey of India owns and operates the museum, which features artwork, images, and maps of India from various historical eras. In addition to this, the museum also has the documents and letters of numerous political figures.