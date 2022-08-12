Airline launches ‘zero-cancellation fee & zero-wait time taxi services’; Check the cities here…

SpiceJet taxi service: SpiceJet announced on Friday the launch of a taxi service for its passengers at 28 major airports, including Dubai, with a number of advantages, including no cancellation fees and no wait time with 100% confirmed and sanitised cabs.

According to SpiceJet, this taxi service will now be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Pune, Tirupati, Dehradun, Port Blair, Dubai, and many other cities, providing unparalleled doorstep convenience. In addition, passengers receive instant cashback when they complete their rides with SpiceJet’s Taxi Service.

SpiceJet already provides a first-of-its-kind option for booking taxis in-flight using the airline’s entertainment platform SpiceScreen. In addition, with the launch of the taxi service, SpiceJet passengers will have greater convenience when travelling.

‘This end-to-end service will enhance the SpiceJet experience for our passengers,’ said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet. ‘We are removing the stress of booking a cab to or from an airport by providing a convenient doorstep service, zero waiting time, and confirmed cabs at the arrival station. This initiative is yet another result of our passion for passenger convenience’.

With a zero cancellation and zero wait time policy, SpiceJet’s taxi service eliminates the possibility of unexpected or repeated cab cancellations that may occur at the last minute, according to the statement. Airport drop-off and pick-up can be extremely difficult at times, but with the airline’s taxi service, passengers can commute completely worry-free, according to the airline.

SpiceJet said in a statement about how to book a taxi service, ‘Passengers booking SpiceJet flights will receive an SMS with details of the SpiceJet Taxi service. A link in the SMS will allow passengers to update their pick-up location and time’. When it is updated, their cab will be confirmed, and a clean cab will be reserved for them for their departure, making their journey more convenient and hassle-free, according to SpiceJet.