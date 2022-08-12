Bihar BJP MP says, Nitish Kumar can join hands with Dawood Ibrahim for PM post

Nitish Kumar, the chief of the Janata Dal (United) and the chief minister of Bihar, is rumoured to be able to work with the gangster don Dawood Ibrahim to become prime minister, according to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Sasaram Chhedi Paswan.

After Nitish Kumar split his alliance with the BJP and formed a Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Chhedi Paswan made his statement.

Nitish Kumar, according to Paswan, is a highly ‘ambitious and unreliable man,’ and said, ‘Nitish Kumar could also join hands with Dawood Ibrahim to become PM, but Nitish’s irony is that he cannot become the prime minister.’