Etihad Airways announces new flight service

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has launched a new commercial passenger flight service connecting the UAE and the Philippines. The national air carrier of Abu Dhabi will operate daily flight service on the Abu Dhabi-Manila route. This is the second daily flight service in the route.

The new service will begin from October 30. Thus, the total flights on the route will stand at 14 flights per week. Etihad Airways will deploy its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for the service.

Thus, the total number of flights on the Abu Dhabi and southeast Asai will rise to 56 flights per week. This include Manila (14 weekly flights), Bangkok (14), Phuket (7), Singapore (7), Kuala Lumpur (7) and Jakarta (7.)