Honda launches CB300F in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Popular two wheeler brand in the country, Honda 2-Wheeler India has launched the all-new CB300F in the Indian markets. The mid-size street sports bike is priced at Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The new bike is offered in two variants namely Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. The latter is retailed at Rs 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It will be available in three colors- Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red.

Also Read: Infinix launches new budget smartphone in India: Details inside

The bike is powered by 293cc oil-cooled SOHC petrol engine which come with an Advanced Oil-Cooling Technology. The engine delivers top power of 24 bhp and peak torque of 25.6 Nm. It is paired to a 6-speed transmission. The braking duties are handled by a 276mm disc unit at front and a 220mm disc unit at the rear alongside the dual channel ABS. It also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) to maintain the rear wheel tracton.

The bike features full LED headlamp and winkers as standard, V-shaped alloy wheels, split seat, compact muffler, wide radial rear tyre, tapered handlebars , fully-digital instrument panel and toned fuel tank.