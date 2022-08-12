How can you detox after consuming too much sugar?

Without the eating of mithai, no celebration or event is complete, yet we now have no idea how much sugar we ate. Additionally, we all overindulge in sweets when we’re under stress; it’s not just for special occasions. But the day after that, we all experience excessive guilt over the amount of sugar we had the day before. So what can one do to overcome this guilt? You should detox from sugar since it will help you heal more quickly and stop all of these sugar cravings.

Did you know that consuming too much sugar can cause a hangover, much like drinking too much alcohol might? When there is an excess of something, our body responds in a very strange way. There is a sudden spike of blood sugar and then a drop, which can lead to dehydration that further leads to sugar cravings. This can only be understood when you pay a close watch on your sugar consumption.

We are aware that occasionally indulging in sugar is acceptable, but even after a small amount, it is vital to detox after the sugar rush. Here are a few simple methods you can use to complete the task with ease. Below are a few of them.

Electrolytes are the first step in the detox process after a sugar binge. As a result, when you follow a low-carb diet, your body burns through its reserves of carbohydrates and releases water. This causes you to lose a lot of salt and potassium, which can also make you feel tired and groggy. You can overcome such circumstances if you eat a diet high in electrolytes.

Glycogen is the kind of sugar that the body stores when it is consumed in excess. Additionally, 3 grammes of water are stored for every gramme of glucose. This is why, after eating a lot of carbs, you often end up gaining water weight. Make sure to drink lots of water after the sugar rush, Thu, since this might help you get over the weariness and headache that follow from eating too much sugar.

To assist balance your blood sugar levels, which are out of balance after consuming too much sugar, be sure to incorporate low-carb meals in your diet. This indicates that you should include lots of green vegetables, lean proteins like chicken and eggs, and healthful grains like quinoa and whole fruits.