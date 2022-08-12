Indian Railways add additional coach in this train

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway zone of the Indian Railways has decided to add one additional third AC economy class coach in Delhi-Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Superfast Express train. The additional coach will be added temporarily for one month.

The national transporter updated that one coach of Sleeper class will be replaced by one coach of AC III Economy class on a temporary basis for one month in train number 12226/12225 Delhi-Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Superfast Express till September 9.

Also Read: Etihad Airways announces new flight service

As per the revised structure, the train will have a total of 22 coaches. It have 2 generators cum luggage vehicle, 4 second class, 6 sleeper class, 1 air-conditioned third economy class, 6 air-conditioned third class, 2 air-conditioned second class and 1 coach of air-conditioned first class . The train will have a total 22 coaches.